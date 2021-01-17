'Sister, don't give up': After 60 years, Marilyn Moore still fighting for racial justice Donald Eng Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 2:20 p.m.
Over 1000 people gathered to protest police brutality and hear calls for peace among deepening racial tensions in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis during a rally held on the Trumbull Green in Trumbull, Conn., on Saturday, June 5, 2020.
State Senator Marilyn Moore holds the photo of her 8th grade 1962 graduating class from Columbus School in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, January 14, 2021. At Columbus, Moore met teacher and civil rights activist Charles Tisdale, who introduced her to the movement.
State Senator Marilyn Moore outside her home in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Moore began her involvement with civil rights in the early 60's, after meeting activist Charles Tisdale, then a science teacher at Columbus School.
Standing on the Town Hall Green in Trumbull in late August, Marilyn Moore might have been looking at a younger version of herself.
As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers last year, the four-term state senator noticed that many of the events, including the one in Trumbull that day, were led by people in their teens or early 20s.