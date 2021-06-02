Sioux City man pleads to lesser charge in shooting death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man admitted that he was one of three people who shot into a house where people were attending a New Year's Eve party, killing one person and injuring three others.

Anthony Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Under the plea deal, he'll be sentenced to 50 years in prison, with a possibility of parole in 35 years, The Sioux City Journal reported.