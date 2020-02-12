A quartet from the Trumbull-based Coastal Chordsmen serenades Donna Wong of Monroe, preparing for Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14. Quartets will deliver Singing Valentines. A loved one will receive a song plus a chocolate lollipop and rose or a dozen roses. Call 203-816-0462 for more information. Pictured are: Phil Kraft, Darien; Chris Andrade, Fairfield; Richard Allman, Shelton; and Russ Lang, Seymour.