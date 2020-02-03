Silver Alert canceled for missing Trumbull teen

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the missing 14-year-old teenaged girl, India Hughes, had been safely located by the Waterbury Police Department, after she had been reported missing for several days.

Tips were received indicating that Hughes was observed posting on social media for people not to worry about her and that she was fine, but she would not reply to the related social media comments. A friend of Hughes advised police that they were contacted by Hughes who agreed to be picked up at an undisclosed location. Waterbury Police was then contacted and accompanied the friend in locating Hughes and assisted with her safe return.

Hughes remained under the supervision of the Waterbury Police until she was reunited with her parents.