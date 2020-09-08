Sidewalk work begins at Long Hill Green

TRUMBULL — Town officials are urging residents to take caution when driving along the Long Hill Village District construction area for the next two months while work crews construct a retaining wall and sidewalk from the green to Dunellen Road. Work on the project is expected to begin this week and continue about 6-8 weeks.

The construction period will include temporary lane closures at times during the project.

“Safety and walkability are key to successful neighborhoods and village districts like Long Hill Green,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “Good planning is resulting in our ability to access funding and prioritize projects in Long Hill Green.”

The project will connect the nearby neighborhood to the businesses in the area, Tesoro said.

“We want residents and businesses to know construction is coming and to plan accordingly,” she said. “In the future, we hope to complete a sidewalk connection from where this project leaves off, to the trail so users can safely make their way up Whitney Avenue and enjoy all that Long Hill Green has to offer.”

The project is part of the Long Hill Village District Improvement Plan adopted in 2018. The sidewalk project is funded through a Main Street Improvement Grant from the Connecticut Department of Housing. That same grant partially funded the recent patio and parking changes in front of Franco Gianni and Mici Asian Bistro restaurants.

The town is currently designing an additional sidewalk connection that will be constructed in the future and will pick up at Dunellen and go down Whitney Avenue to the Pequonnock River Trail.

For more information on the construction contact Town Engineer William Maurer at wmaurer@trumbull-ct.gov. For additional information on other improvements to the Long Hill Green area contact Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar at rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov