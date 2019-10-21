Trumbull Community Women (TCW) held another successful shredding event at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon. Helping at the event are TCW members Liz Thomas, Julie Howes, Terri Malo, Duly Chiapetta and Sheila Hayes.
Trumbull Community Women (TCW) held another successful shredding event at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon. Helping at the event are TCW members Liz Thomas, Julie
Trumbull Community Women (TCW) held another successful shredding event at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon. Helping at the event are TCW members Liz Thomas, Julie Howes, Terri Malo, Duly Chiapetta and Sheila Hayes.
Trumbull Community Women (TCW) held another successful shredding event at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon. Helping at the event are TCW members Liz Thomas, Julie