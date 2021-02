COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer discharged a firearm while investigating an altercation in a parking lot, and one person was taken to a hospital, but it's unclear if she was injured by the officer's shot.

Columbus police say officers were in uniform on special duty outside Living Room Restaurant and Lounge on the city's northeast side when they heard shots fired from the parking lot shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.