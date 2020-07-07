Shooting kills driver who crashes car into Subway restaurant

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man and two passengers in a car were shot at while driving, and then crashed into a Subway restaurant on the town line between Hartford and West Hartford, Connecticut.

The driver, Junny Lara-Velazquez, 19, was shot in the head before crashing the vehicle into the side of the building, police told the Hartford Courant. He died at a hospital on Monday. The two teenage women riding in the car were also injured in the crash and shooting.

Hartford police said they had opened an investigation into the homicide, but did not have evidence it was connected to other shootings in the state capital, including seven over the Fourth of July weekend. This is the 13th homicide in Hartford so far this year.

In April, police charged Lara-Velazquez in connection with another shooting, the Hartford Courant reported.