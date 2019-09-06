Sheriff's certification revoked over sexual harassment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota law enforcement oversight board has once again revoked the certification of a sheriff accused of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The state Law Enforcement Officers Standards And Training Commission met Thursday to reconsider action against Marshall County Sheriff Dale Elsen after a judge told commissioners to consider alternative sanctions.

Aberdeen American News reports that in December Elsen, appearing before commissioners, admitted to seven instances of sexual harassment at work. That's when the commission first revoked his certification for conduct "unbecoming of a law enforcement officer." Elsen appealed to the state's Fifth Judicial Circuit and a judge sent the case back to commissioners to reconsider alternatives, such as a suspension.

The harassment includes displaying sexually explicit items at work and making crass comments about employees' personal lives.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com