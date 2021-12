KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in two shootings that left a 7-year-old girl dead and two other people wounded before he died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Keith Johnson Jr., 38, and 7-year-old Cariya Reed were found dead in Johnson's home in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.