Sheriff: Man charged with sending racist texts to neighbor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A white South Carolina man was arrested and accused of sending racist messages to a black neighbor, who is a Black Lives Matter activist, authorities said.

Christopher Brian Surratt, 47, was charged Friday with unlawful communication by telephone and second-degree harassment, the Spartanburg Herald Journal reported.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the neighbor told deputies he began receiving racially-charged messages from Surratt Friday evening.

According to an arrest warrant, Surratt “threatened to kill” his neighbor and watch the neighbor's home to cause him mental distress.

The arrest warrant also said Surratt used “profane and obscene language” to purposefully harass his neighbor.

Surratt was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and later released on bail, the Sheriff's Office said.

It's unclear whether Surratt had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.