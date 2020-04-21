Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting deputy with ATV

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was accused of injuring a deputy after hitting him with an ATV, authorities said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies responded to an apartment complex for a burglary alarm on Sunday around 2 a.m., news outlets reported.

Webre said when deputies arrived, they saw Joey Joffrion driving an ATV recklessly through the subdivision.

Deputies attempted to stop the ATV by turning on their lights and sirens, but Joffrion refused, hit a deputy with the vehicle and fled the scene, Webre said.

The deputy was hospitalized with “significant injuries," Webre said.

Deputies found Joffrion Tuesday, who agreed to turn himself in. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, hit and run driving and off-road vehicle violations.

It's unclear whether Joffrion had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.