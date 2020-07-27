Sheriff: Man accused of trying to kidnap child from hotel

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after he entered a hotel room near Tampa on Sunday morning and took a child, sheriff's officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martin, 24, of Bradenton, was charged with kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery and violation of probation.

The child's mother called 911 at 9:41 a.m. and said the man had walked into her hotel room and picked up the child. She was able to get the child away from the man, who ran from the hotel, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Information including the child's age or the hotel was not released by the sheriff's office due to the agency's interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that’s meant to protect crime victims. The law deprives the public of information that had long been made available under Florida’s public records law.

“Thankfully, the mother and child were not hurt during the course of this incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the fear this mother was in when the suspect tried to take her child away from her.”

Chronister said Martin would be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

A lawyer for Martin wasn't listed on jail records.