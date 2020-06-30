Sheriff: Deputy shot suspect who hit him with stolen vehicle

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who authorities say rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle and then drove toward and hit the deputy, authorities said Tuesday.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputy Brandon Smart did not suffer any apparent injuries in the Monday afternoon altercation, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.

Smart and other officers were attempting to recover a stolen vehicle from a parking lot at a gas station outside Billings when the suspect rammed the police car and then made contact with Smart, Linder said.

Witnesses said the suspect appeared to be trying to run Smart over when the deputy fired his gun, hitting the suspect once, Linder said.

The stolen vehicle then continued out of the parking and eventually crashed into a ditch.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.