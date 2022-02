GRANITEVILLE. S.C. (AP) — Deputies shot and wounded a man who drove away from a traffic stop then tried to steal a car from a driver with a shotgun, a sheriff's office in South Carolina said.

An Aiken County deputy first tried to pull the man over around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in Graniteville, but he drove off as the deputy approached his pickup truck, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said.