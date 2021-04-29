Sheriff: Deputies who didn't fire at Black man back on duty April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 4:01 p.m.
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff said Thursday that he has put four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week back on active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release that he has restored to duty four of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.