Sheriff: 9 arrested during NJ protest over ICE detainees

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Nine people were arrested during a clash outside the Bergen County Jail over the weekend between police and demonstrators supporting detainees in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the jail, authorities said.

The county sheriff said those arrested, eight of whom live in New York, were charged with offenses including obstruction of government function, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault on police officers and resisting arrest, NJ.com reported. All were issued summons and released, he said.