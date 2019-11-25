Shelton man charged with DUI, had mailbox lodged under vehicle

A Shelton man is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found a mailbox under his pickup truck after he pulled off the shoulder of Huntington Tpke. Nov. 20. This is his second DUI arrest this month, police said.

According to reports, police received a report that a vehicle had gone off the road and struck a utility pole at about 5:30 p.m. Police determined that the truck had been traveling north but had veered off to the left and gone onto the shoulder. A mailbox, still on its post, was lodged under the truck, police said.

The driver, Remingiusz Rowinski, 42, was allegedly slumped over the wheel. Police were able to wake him, and officers noted a strong smell of alcohol.

Rowinski said he had consumed a few beers earlier that day, and had pulled off the road to wait for a tow truck when his vehicle developed an unspecified problem. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests, but refused to take a breath test. Refusing a breath test carries an automatic license suspension.

Rowkinski was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive on the right. Rowinski also was arrested for DUI on Nov. 9. Bond for the most recent arrest was $5,000 for court Dec. 2.

Possession of a magnet

A Bridgeport woman was arrested Nov. 21 after store security at J.C. Penney allegedly spotted her using a magnet to remove the security tags from a number of articles of clothing Nov. 21.

According to reports, loss-prevention officers saw a woman, later identified as Jaime Milton, 34, take some Nike merchandise off the shelf and remove the security tags with a magnet. She then placed the items into a large handbag and attempted to leave the store.

When police confronted her Milton initially gave officers a false name, and claimed she did not have any ID. After determining who she was, police charged Milton with sixth-degree larceny, possession of a shoplifting device and interfering with police. She was released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 2.

Scuffled with security

Police have charged a Bridgeport man with robbery and assault after an alleged shoplifting attempt escalated into a physical confrontation with Westfield mall security Nov. 19.

According to reports, loss-prevention officers at Macy’s saw a male and female enter the store, select numerous articles of North Face brand clothing and then exited the store. When store security approached, the two began running, but Westfield security stopped the male suspect, later identified as Omar Eaddy. He later told police he did not know who the female suspect was. He was charged with fifth-degree larceny, third-degree robbery, and third-degree assault. The value of the items was listed as $747. Bond was $1,000 for court Nov. 26.