Shelburne featured on cover of Kentucky's visitor's guide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky native and country music singer J.D. Shelburne has made the cover of his home state's visitor's guide.

Shelburne joined Gov. Andy Beshear to unveil this year's visitor's guide on Wednesday at the state Capitol. The state prints 400,000 copies of the guide to share travel tips, stories and regional highlights. It focuses on the pillars of Kentucky tourism — music, bourbon, horses, food and outdoor attractions.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to know that when people first glance at this 2020 Kentucky tourism visitor’s guide, they’re going to see the face of a true Kentucky boy who is proud of where he came from,” Shelburne said.

The Taylorsville native capped off the event by singing “My Old Kentucky Home." He also performed a new song he wrote, “Straight From Kentucky."

Kentucky’s tourism and hospitality industry supports more than 94,500 jobs and generates in excess of $787 million in taxes, Beshear said.

“We have the type of natural beauty that should be driving tourism in a way that no other state can compete with,” the governor said.

Shelburne also is among several Kentucky musicians featured in an all-new digital and social media series by Kentucky's tourism department called “Sound Travels" premiering in May.