She's been a nurse for 50 years; the last 30, she's also been a heart patient

Over five decades in nursing, Marilyn Rantz has done it all. She's gone from working one-on-one with patients and serving as an administrator to spending the last 30 years working as a professor and researcher. She's quite the grant writer, too, having generated more than $100 million for the University of Missouri.
Much of her work has centered around helping older people to live independently. To that end, she was instrumental in the development of Tiger Place, an aging-in-place community in Columbia, Missouri, that uses room sensors to monitor its older residents for possible trouble, such as falls.