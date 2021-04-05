Sharon Cohen, much-honored AP national writer, dead at 68 JERRY SCHWARTZ, Associated Press April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 9:49 a.m.
1 of4 Associated Press national writer Sharon Cohen poses for photo in Chicago on July 26, 2017. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The AP, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Associated Press journalist Sharon Cohen poses for a photo overlooking the Seine in Paris in 2019. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The AP, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (Courtesy of Mike Robinson) Mike Robinson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Associated Press journalist Sharon Cohen and her partner, Mike Robinson, pose for a photo on the California coast in this undated photo. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The AP, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (Courtesy of Mike Robinson) AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Associated Press journalist Sharon Cohen smiles in this picture taken sometime in her late 20s, early in her career at The AP. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at the news cooperative, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (Courtesy of Mike Robinson) AP Show More Show Less
Sharon Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The Associated Press, died Monday at her Chicago home. She was 68.
At her death, more than a year after she was diagnosed with brain cancer, Cohen was a national writer, a prestigious position she had held for 20 years. From her base in Chicago, she unreeled an array of stories about the triumphs and tragedies of people both ordinary and extraordinary.