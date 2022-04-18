Shanghai reports 1st deaths from current COVID-19 outbreak April 18, 2022 Updated: April 18, 2022 2:34 a.m.
1 of3 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a temporary COVID-19 testing lab is seen in an arena in Shanghai, China, Friday, April 15, 2022. Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP) Zhang Jiansong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical personnel spray disinfectant after taking samples for COVID-19 tests at a building in Shanghai, China, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP) Jin Liwang/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker disinfects another after taking samples for COVID-19 tests in a residential area in Shanghai, China, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP) Jin Liwang/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai authorities on Monday reported the first COVID-19 deaths of the latest outbreak in China’s most populous and wealthiest city.
All three who died were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, city Health Commission inspector Wu Ganyu told journalists.