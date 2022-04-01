Shanghai moves to 2nd part of lockdown as testing lines grow
1 of7 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a view of the an area of the Shanghai New International Expo Center converted to hold when completed up to 15,000 beds to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai on March 30, 2022. The metropolis of Shanghai prepared Thursday to re-open the eastern half of the city overnight and shut the western half, while authorities elsewhere announced the lifting of one of the citywide lockdowns in the province hit hardest by China's ongoing omicron-driven outbreak. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Ding Ting/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Commuters wearing face masks walk through the central business district in Beijing, Friday, April 1, 2022. Residents of eastern Shanghai hoping to emerge from a four-day lockdown got some bad news Thursday night: Some will be confined to their homes for at least 10 more days. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A commuter wearing a face mask walks through a subway station in Beijing, Friday, April 1, 2022. Residents of eastern Shanghai hoping to emerge from a four-day lockdown got some bad news Thursday night: Some will be confined to their homes for at least 10 more days. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Commuters wearing face masks walk through the central business district in Beijing, Friday, April 1, 2022. Residents of eastern Shanghai hoping to emerge from a four-day lockdown got some bad news Thursday night: Some will be confined to their homes for at least 10 more days. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 A commuter wearing a face mask walks out of a subway station in Beijing, Friday, April 1, 2022. Residents of eastern Shanghai hoping to emerge from a four-day lockdown got some bad news Thursday night: Some will be confined to their homes for at least 10 more days. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Commuters wearing face masks walk past the China Central Television (CCTV) building in the central business district in Beijing, Friday, April 1, 2022. Residents of eastern Shanghai hoping to emerge from a four-day lockdown got some bad news Thursday night: Some will be confined to their homes for at least 10 more days. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Commuters wearing face masks walk across a pedestrian bridge in the central business district in Beijing, Friday, April 1, 2022. Residents of eastern Shanghai hoping to emerge from a four-day lockdown got some bad news Thursday night: Some will be confined to their homes for at least 10 more days. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — About 16 million residents in Shanghai are being tested for the coronavirus during the second stage of the lockdown that shifted Friday to the western half of China's biggest city and financial capital.
Meanwhile, residents of Shanghai’s eastern districts who were supposed to be released from four days of isolation have been told their lockdowns could be extended if COVID-19 cases are found in their residential compounds.