Shakespeare discussion at Trumbull Library Feb. 11

Peter J. O’Connell presents Shakespeare on Love (and Lust, Marriage, Romance, Sexuality) at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street, Trumbull on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 pm.

Enjoy what the great poet/playwright had to say about these facts of life in a vibrant, moving presentation by a professional writer and former college teacher.

O'Connell holds degrees in literature and history from John Hopkins University and in American Studies from Yale Graduate School, where he was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. For over half a century, he has been a professional writer/editor/researcher and has taught courses ranging from Great Books of the Western World to Native American Literature at various colleges and universities including Yale, Fordham, and others. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, and the National Association of Scholars. He also has been active in Community Theater and in independent and academic film.

The program is free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration guarantees a seat. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.