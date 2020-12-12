Shadowy Ethiopian massacre could be 'tip of the iceberg' FAY ABUELGASIM, NARIMAN EL-MOFTY and CARA ANNA, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 2:25 a.m.
1 of10 Tesfaalem Germay, 34, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, poses for a photograph with his wife Bethlehem, 21, and their twin daughters inside a temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "Anyone they found, they would kill," Germay said of Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional forces. Others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who were responsible. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Bethlehem, 21, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, kisses her daughter’s hand as she cooks for her family inside a temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "Anyone they found, they would kill," said Tesfaalem Germay, Bethlehem’s husband, speaking of Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional forces. He said he saw hundreds of bodies. Others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who were responsible. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Ethiopia Tadaley 32, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, prepares a wood fire in front of her shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 25, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "If you were Tigrayan, immediately you were killed," said Tadaley, a bar owner who said soldiers beat her and her companions as they fled toward Sudan. She arrived three days later, her feet swollen from walking. "Lots of people died on the way," she said. She recalled seeing dozens of bodies. Others say it was ethnic Amhara who were attacked. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 An ethnic Amhara refugee who fled Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, stands for a portrait inside his temporary shelter in an area separated from Tigray refugees, at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Witnesses in Mai-Kadra told the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International that ethnic Tigrayan forces and allies attacked Amhara. But others say it was the other way around: Tigrayans were targeted by Ethiopian federal forces and allied Amhara regional troops. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Ethnic Amhara refugees who fled Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, sit inside their temporary shelter in an area separated from ethnic Tigrayan refugees, at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Witnesses in Mai-Kadra told the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International that Tigrayan forces and allies attacked Amhara. But others say it was the other way around: Tigrayans were targeted by Ethiopian federal forces and allied Amhara regional troops. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Samir Beyen, 26, a survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, stands inside his shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 25, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "It was like the end of the world," recalled Beyen, a mechanic, who said he was stopped and asked if he was Tigrayan, then beaten and robbed. He said he saw people being slaughtered with knives, and dozens of rotting corpses. "We could not bury them because the soldiers were near," he said. Some witnesses said Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional troops attacked Tigrayans, while others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who targeted Amhara. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Gebra Amlak Selassie, 21, an ethnic Tigrayan a survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, stands inside a clinic at a temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. Selassie said he left his family behind in Mai-Kadra and doesn't know if they are alive or dead. He doesn't speak with fellow residents about the killings. Here in the camp, terrified and hungry, he feels alone with his grief. "Their aim was to exterminate the Tigray people," he said. But others have said it was Amhara who were targeted. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Bethlehem, 21, left, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, cooks for her family at their temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "Anyone they found, they would kill," said Tesfaalem Germay, Bethlehem’s husband, speaking of Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional forces. He said he saw hundreds of bodies. Others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who were responsible. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Ethnic Tigrayan survivors from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, walk at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 25, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Ethnic Amhara refugees who fled Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, sit in front of their temporary shelters in an area separated from Tigray refugees, at Village 8, the transit centre near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Witnesses in Mai-Kadra told the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International that ethnic Tigrayan forces and allies attacked Amhara. But others say it was the other way around: Tigrayans were targeted by Ethiopian federal forces and allied Amhara regional troops. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
UMM RAKOUBA, Sudan (AP) — The only thing the survivors can agree on is that hundreds of people were slaughtered in a single Ethiopian town.
Witnesses say security forces and their allies attacked civilians in Mai-Kadra with machetes and knives or strangled them with ropes. The stench of bodies lingered for days during the early chaos of the Ethiopian government’s offensive in the defiant Tigray region last month. Several mass graves have been reported.
FAY ABUELGASIM, NARIMAN EL-MOFTY and CARA ANNA