Seven Trumbull restaurants get failing scores on June inspections

Seven food service establishments received a failing score in their June inspections. The eateries either corrected the infractions during the inspector's visit or passed follow-up inspections.

Seven Trumbull eateries failed their health inspections in June for a variety of reasons. The establishments given a failing grade ranged from take-out restaurants to pizzerias and ice cream shops.

Health inspectors visit restaurants quarterly, and grade them on a numerical scale, with 100 points being a perfect score. Inspectors deduct between one and four points for any one of 62 possible violations. Any score under 80 is considered a failure, as is even a single uncorrected violation of a 4-point risk factor. Inspectors issue 4-point deductions for violations such as improper food-holding temperatures, damaged food cans and inadequate hand-washing facilities. Lesser violations can include leaving scoops in the ice machine, missing or inaccurate food thermometers and uncovered trash cans. Restaurants that receive 4-point violations can be required to correct them on the spot. For the most severe violations, the restaurant can have its license revoked and be shut down.

So how did Trumbull restaurants do?

In June, the Health Department conducted 25 inspections, and issued scores ranging from 79 on the low side to one perfect 100 scores. The establishments receiving 4-point violations were issued mostly for food held at improper temperatures, improper storage of hazardous chemicals and, in two cases, disinfectant solutions that were too concentrated.

Hot food is required to be served above 135 degrees. Cold food should be under 41 degrees. Hot food found below 135 degrees can sometimes be rewarmed to 165 degrees and served depending on how long it has been held at the lower temperature. Disinfecting solutions should be one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of warm water.

The complete list of inspection results is as follows. Restaurants that received a 4-point violation include brief explanations:

Fruity Swirls Frozen Yogurt - 95

Taco Bell - 97

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen - 97

Booth Hill School - 98

Alltown Trumbull - 98

Medical Arts Pharmacy - 100

Panera Bread - 91

Sunny Daes - 79 - Cited for three four-point violations: Cleaning chemicals stored in food areas, mop bucket blocking access to the employee hand-washing sink, and mold in the ice machine dripping onto the ice. These infractions were corrected during the inspector’s visit. Sunny Daes received a 97 on a follow-up inspections two weeks later.

Frenchtown School - 97

Tashua School - 98

Trumbull Senior Center - 95 - Cited for having disinfecting solution too strong. Cleaning bottles were emptied and refilled to required concentration during the inspector’s visit.

Middlebrook Farms - 99

Bianco Rosso - 84

Bruegger’s Bagels - 87

Ten Asian Bistro - 94

Dunkin’ Donuts Hawley Lane - 91 - Cold food stored at 45 degrees, and sausage patties being thawed at room temperature.

Taste Garden Cafe - 92

Giove’s Pizza Kitchen - 83 - Cited for having bleach stored in food areas and premade cold food stored at too high a temperature.

Cooper Surgical - 98

Best Edibles - 79 - Cited for dented food cans on shelves, rust in the walk-in refrigerator and condensation dripping onto food, and debris around the outdoor trash containers.

Sapore Restaurant & Deli - 94

Mex on Main - 89 - Sanitizing solution too concentrated. Corrected during inspection.

Crown Pizza - 92

DrewbaQ - 92

Italian Corner Deli - 84 - Fried chicken breasts held at 130 degrees for less than 30 minutes. The food was voluntarily discarded.