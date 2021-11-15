Settlement bans coal storage in California city by 2027

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A private port operator in the San Francisco Bay Area that stores coal from Utah before it's shipped to Asia has been given until 2027 to continue those operations under terms of a settlement.
Officials in Richmond, where the port is located, agreed to the deal with the Levin-Richmond Terminal Corp. that runs the port, Utah-based coal company Wolverine Fuel Sales, the state of Utah and Phillips 66, which exports petroleum coke through the port. “Petcoke" is a byproduct of oil refining.