Setting up mobile homes after Louisiana storms is slow-going

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Six months after Hurricane Laura wrecked southwest Louisiana, the Federal Emergency Management Agency still is trying to set up temporary mobile homes for several thousand families who need a place to live, with an estimate the work won't be complete until more than a year after the storm.
John Long, the FEMA official coordinating recovery work in Louisiana, said about 1,250 families are in the temporary housing units, typically a recreational vehicle or mobile home. That's fewer than half the 3,300 families — most of them in hard-hit Calcasieu Parish — the federal agency deemed eligible and expects to eventually house.