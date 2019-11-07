Sessions, an Alabama icon, faces uncertain path to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to return to his old Senate seat from Alabama.

But it's already clear he'll have a fight on his hands.

Knowledgeable Republicans say Sessions will announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination on Thursday. He's been a conservative icon and dominant vote-getter in the state since the 1990s.

Yet a well-known football coach, a GOP congressman and the GOP's last Senate nominee — the controversial Roy Moore — are already fighting for the nomination.

And Sessions' expected entry into the race is receiving a neutral welcome from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Asked if he thought it's a good idea for Sessions to run, McConnell tells The Associated Press that Alabamans will "figure this out" and he hopes to win the seat back.