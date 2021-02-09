Serbia leader says nation among top in Europe in vaccination Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 12:23 p.m.
A medical worker wearing protective gear waits for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thanks mostly to the Chinese and Russian vaccines, Serbia expects to take one of the leading positions in Europe when it comes to the rate of vaccination against the new coronavirus, the Serbian president said Tuesday.
Aleksandar Vucic announced the arrival of an additional 500,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, in addition to 100,000 doses of Russian-developed Sputnik V and 88,000 of U.S.-German Pfizer-BioNTech shots.