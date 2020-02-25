Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

Pickleball — Thursdays and Fridays. Call to inquire about lessons. Open court: Thursdays: 1:15-3 p.m., Fridays: noon-3 p.m. Limited equipment to check out. Call for more information.

Caregiver Support Group — Monday, March 2, Monday, March 16, 2 p.m. Join this group and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. To RSVP, call Cornelia Morris at 203-452-5193.

Wellness Talk — Friday, March 6, 11:15 a.m. Caregivers Welcome.

Join our Wellness Nurse, Tori, for a discussion on speaking with your doctor and other medical professionals. RSVP.

Medicare Updates for 2020 — Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m. Join Stanley Wittenberg, from Bankers Life and Casualty Company, for a presentation about updates and changes to Medicare for 2020. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Elder Law Discussion — Thursday, March 12, 5:30 p.m. Attorney Lyn Eliovson will present a round-table discussion about elder law. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Family Conflict Group — Thursday, March 12, Thursday, March 26, 10-11 a.m. Meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For any questions, contact Cornelia Morris, cmorris@trumbull-ct.gov. Phone number: 203-452-5193.

Krafty Lunch Bunch — Thursday, March 12. Take a trip to the Krafty Lunch Bunch in Oxford and make a spring wreath and enjoy lunch. Lunch includes chef choice salad, pasta, chicken, and dessert. $20 per person; pay the day of at Krafty Lunch Bunch. Transportation fee is $2; pay at the front desk at sign-up. 14 maximum riders.

Lunch and Learn - Cutting Cable — Wednesday, March 18, 11 a.m. Are you interested in learning about alternative options for traditional cable services? If so, join us for an informative presentation about cutting the cord and streaming television services. RSVP.

St. Patrick’s Day luncheon — Friday, March 20, 11 a.m. Join us for a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon. Performance will by the famous Hoot Owls. A meal of corned beef and cabbage will be served. Be sure to sign up. Spots fill up quickly. $8 for members and $13 for non-members. Register and pay at the front desk.

2020 Census — Monday, March 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Come in and complete the Census in our computer lab. A Census rep will be available for assistance. The Census Bureau will be sending mailings and hand-delivering census packets across the country with information for householders to fill out the 2020 census form. Census data determines how many representatives each state has in Congress, as well as how $675 billion in federal funds will be distributed to states, counties, and communities to support resources such as schools, hospitals and fire departments. For the first time, you will be able to respond online, by phone, or by mail.

Oral Health — Wednesday, March 25, 11 a.m. Join Dr. Gretzula, from Hawley Lane Dental, for an informative presentation about oral health. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Sunrise of Fairfield-Lunch and Bingo— Thursday, March 26. Join us at Sunrise of Fairfield for a complimentary lunch prepared by their in-house culinary team and a fun-filled game of bingo. Come on out and take a chance at winning some great prizes. While you are there, take the opportunity to tour the newly opened, beautifully-designed community. Transportation fee is $2. Pay this fee at the front office. Maximum of 14 riders. RSVP.

Ongoing

Free rides for veterans to VA Hospital — The Trumbull Senior Center offers free rides for Trumbull veterans to the VA Hospital in West Haven, for those who are in need of transportation. Call Bill Hnatuk at the Trumbull Senior Center at 203-452-5137 to arrange for free door-to-door transportation for you with Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT).

Feldenkrais Awareness through Movement — With Cathy Paine M.A. GCFT, Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Would you like to be more flexible without stretching, move with greater ease and less effort? Do you limit your ability to move without realizing it? Experience this innovative movement approach. Gentle and deceptively simple, these lessons will challenge you to question your assumptions and long-held beliefs about your own movement abilities. No matter where you are starting from, you can improve how you move.

Games

Billiards — Monday-Friday, get a group going.

Poker — Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Bring your poker face.

Bocce Ball — Mondays. The Bocce Court is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Canasta — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.

New. Cribbage — Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. Join the game. Looking for new members.

New. Dominoes — Tuesdays, noon. Join a game of fun.

Texas Hold’em — Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pinochle — Wednesday Thursday, Friday, 12:30 p.m. Join a game and/or start your own.

Mah-Jongg — Fridays at noon. New players are welcome to join.