Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

Free rides for veterans to VA Hospital — The Trumbull Senior Center offers free rides for Trumbull veterans to the VA Hospital in West Haven, for those who are in need of transportation. Call Bill Hnatuk at the Trumbull Senior Center at 203-452-5137 to arrange for free door-to-door transportation for you with Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT).

Feldenkrais Awareness through Movement — With Cathy Paine M.A. GCFT, Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Would you like to be more flexible without stretching, move with greater ease and less effort? Do you limit your ability to move without realizing it? Experience this innovative movement approach. Gentle and deceptively simple, these lessons will challenge you to question your assumptions and long-held beliefs about your own movement abilities. No matter where you are starting from, you can improve how you move.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Jan. 31, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate January birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. RSVP.

Bingo & 50/50 Raffle — Friday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m. Ten games played. $1 for the first two cards. All cash prizes. RSVP.

Save the Date. Valentine’s Day Luncheon — Friday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. Join us for the Center’s Valentine’s Day Holiday Luncheon. Entertainer Joe Neumann will be performing. $8 members and $13 non-members.

Caregiver Support Group — New facilitator, counselor, Monday, Feb. 3 and Monday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. Join this group and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. To RSVP, call Cornelia Morris at 203-452-5193.

Wellness Talk — Friday, Feb. 7, 11:15 a.m. Join our Wellness Nurse, Tori, for a discussion on healthy relationships. RSVP.

Breakfast and Brain Games — Tuesday, Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m. Join Danielle Ramos, CDP, Director of Community Relations for Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, for breakfast and to participate in fun, stimulating brain games. Call for more information and to RSVP.

What is CBD? — Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. Are you interested in learning more about what CBD is and what are the benefits? Join Clayton Percy from Your CBD Store in Milford for an informative presentation about the benefits and misconceptions of using Call for more information and to RSVP.

Movie showing, Anastasia — 1956 drama/romance with Ingrid Bergman, Thursday, Feb 6, at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served

Family Conflict Group — New Facilitator, Thursday, Feb. 13 and Thursday, Feb. 27, 10-11 a.m. Meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

For any questions, contact Cornelia Morris: cmorris@trumbull-ct.gov or call 203-452-5193.

Games

Billiards — Monday-Friday, get a group going.

Poker — Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Bring your poker face.

Bocce Ball — Mondays. The Bocce Court is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Canasta — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.

New. Cribbage — Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. Join the game. Looking for new members.

New. Dominoes — Tuesdays, noon. Join a game of fun.

Texas Hold’em — Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pinochle — Wednesday Thursday, Friday, 12:30 p.m. Join a game and/or start your own.