Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

Free rides for veterans to VA Hospital — The Trumbull Senior Center offers free rides for Trumbull veterans to the VA Hospital in West Haven, for those who are in need of transportation. Call Bill Hnatuk at the Trumbull Senior Center at 203-452-5137 to arrange for free door-to-door transportation for you with Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT).

Feldenkrais Awareness through Movement — With Cathy Paine M.A. GCFT, Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Would you like to be more flexible without stretching, move with greater ease and less effort? Do you limit your ability to move without realizing it? Experience this innovative movement approach. Gentle and deceptively simple, these lessons will challenge you to question your assumptions and long-held beliefs about your own movement abilities. No matter where you are starting from, you can improve how you move.

Games

Billiards — Monday-Friday, get a group going.

Poker — Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Bring your poker face.

Bocce Ball — Mondays. The Bocce Court is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Canasta — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.

New. Cribbage — Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. Join the game. Looking for new members.

New. Dominoes — Tuesdays, noon. Join a game of fun.

Texas Hold’em — Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pinochle — Wednesday Thursday, Friday, 12:30 p.m. Join a game and/or start your own.