Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

Free rides for veterans to VA Hospital — The Trumbull Senior Center offers free rides for Trumbull veterans to the VA Hospital in West Haven, for those who are in need of transportation. Call Bill Hnatuk at the Trumbull Senior Center at 203-452-5137 to arrange for free door-to-door transportation for you with Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT).

Feldenkrais Awareness through Movement — With Cathy Paine M.A. GCFT, Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Would you like to be more flexible without stretching, move with greater ease and less effort? Do you limit your ability to move without realizing it? Experience this innovative movement approach. Gentle and deceptively simple, these lessons will challenge you to question your assumptions and long-held beliefs about your own movement abilities. No matter where you are starting from, you can improve how you move.

Wellness Talk — Friday, Dec. 6, 11:15 a.m. Join our Wellness Nurse, Tori, for a discussion on fall prevention and taking care of yourself during the holiday season. RSVP.

Baby Boomers and the Denial of Aging — Open to the public. Monday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m. Join Arthur Gottlieb, LCSW, for an informative and helpful discussion about the challenges baby boomers may experience while accepting the physical and mental limitations associated with an aging body and mind. Call for more information or to RSVP.

Breakfast and Brain Games — Tuesday, Dec. 10, 9:30 a.m. Join Danielle Ramos, CDP, Director of Community Relations for Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, for breakfast and to participate in fun, stimulating brain games. Call for more information or to RSVP.

Stroke Prevention — Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m. Join Dr. Lee Forest from Fairfield Family Physicians, for an educational presentation about identifying symptoms of a stroke and prevention. Dr. Forest is a graduate from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. RSVP.

Winter Stillness-Metta Meditation — Thursday, Dec. 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Metta Meditation is an ancient practice of Vipassana or Insight meditation. Take a breath, slowdown from the hectic holiday schedule. Come to a quiet place to join Deborah Swann and share meditation in winter’s stillness and awaken your heart’s inherent nature of compassion. No experience necessary. Chair options can be offered. RSVP.

Osborne Homestead Museum and the Italian Pavilion — Thursday, Dec. 12, bus will leave the Center by 9:45 a.m. Experience an exciting holiday tour of the Osborne Homestead Museum and view all of the beautiful holiday decorations that are on display. Enjoy lunch at the Italian Pavilion in Derby. Admission to the museum is free, however, donations are appreciated. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2. RSVP at the front desk.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Dec. 13, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: A Dog’s Way Home. A medical student and his dog, Bella, go on a journey to find each other after a long time apart. Starring Ashley Judd. RSVP.

Annual Holiday Party Performance by the Park Street Singers — Monday, Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. $8 member; $13 non-member.

Lunch and Learn Fall Prevention — Wednesday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. Join Kate Lynn Campbell, physical therapist, from Fox Rehabilitation for a lecture that will provide information pertaining to how to prevent falls with the right exercise prescription. Attendees will learn how balance can be improved with exercise and even immediately, to reduce the risk of falls. The program is casual, interactive and includes some movement. RSVP.

Monthly Birthdays — Friday, Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate December birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by the Watermark at 3030 Park. RSVP.

Bingo and 50/50 Raffle — Friday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. Ten games played. Sponsored by the Watermark at 3030 Park and Right at Home. $1 for the first two cards. All cash prizes. RSVP.

Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission Meeting — Friday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. Open to the public. This meeting will be held at the Trumbull Senior Center.

Games

Billiards — Monday-Friday, get a group going.

Poker — Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Bring your poker face.

Bocce Ball — Mondays. The Bocce Court is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Canasta — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.

New. Cribbage — Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. Join the game. Looking for new members.

New. Dominoes — Tuesdays, noon. Join a game of fun.

Texas Hold’em — Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pinochle — Wednesday Thursday, Friday, 12:30 p.m. Join a game and/or start your own.

Mah-Jongg — Fridays at noon. New players are welcome to join.