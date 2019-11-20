Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

Annual Smile-A-While Holiday Performance — Friday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Sells out fast. RSVP or sign up at the front desk.

Annual Holiday Party Performance by the Park Street Singers — Monday, Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. $8 member; $13 non-member.

Games

Billiards — Monday-Friday, get a group going.

Poker — Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Bring your poker face.

Bocce Ball — Mondays. The Bocce Court is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Canasta — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.

New! Cribbage — Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. Join the game. Looking for new members.

New! Dominoes — Tuesdays, noon. Join a game of fun.

Texas Hold’em — Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pinochle — Wednesday Thursday, Friday, 12:30 p.m. Join a game and/or start your own.