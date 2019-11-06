Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

Elder Law Discussion —Thursday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m. Attorney Lyn Eliovson, from Eliovson & Tenore Law Offices, will present a round table discussion about elder law. Call for more information RSVP.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature gilm: A Star Is Born. As a country musician struggles, his lover's career soars to new heights. Starring: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliot. RSVP.

Tea Sampling — Benefits of Drinking Tea, Tealalla, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. As the weather begins to cool down, join us for a tea sampling and presentation about the benefits of drinking tea. This event is sponsored by Tealalla, a locally owned tea shop located in the Trumbull Mall that sells natural, organic tea selections of different varieties. This is held at the Senior Center. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. AARP will present their Safe Drivers Course. $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our November birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by the Watermark at 3030 Park. RSVP.

Bingo & 50/50 Raffle— Friday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. 10 games played. Sponsored by the Watermark at 3030 Park and Right at Home. $1 for the first two cards. All cash prizes. RSVP. Billiards: Monday-Friday.

Role Reversal with an Aging Parent — Open to the public, Monday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m. Join Arthur Gottlieb, LCSW, for an informative discussion about the challenges adult children face with assuming the life choices and caregiving responsibilities for their aging parents Call for more information. RSVP.

Caregiver Support Group — New Facilitator, Counselor, Monday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Join this group and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. RSVP, Cornelia Morris at 203-452-5193.

History Talks with Historian, Arthur Gottlieb — Tuesday, Nov. 19, Thanksgiving at Plymouth Planation, 1 p.m. Historian, Arthur Gottlieb, returns to the Center. Join him, this month, for informative history talk on Thanksgiving at Plymouth Planation. RSVP.

Coffee Talk with A Cop — Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. Join a Trumbull police officer for coffee and community conversation. For more information, call Jennifer at 203-452-5133. RSVP.

Medicare Open Enrollment — Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for an individual appointment to review your current coverage or make changes to your current coverage. For more information, call Jennifer at 203-452-5133. RSVP.