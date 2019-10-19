Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

Preventing Caregiver Burnout — Monday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m. Open to the public. Join Arthur Gottlieb, LCSW, for an informative discussion about the importance of preventing caregiver burnout and respite care. Call for more information and to RSVP.

2020 Medicare Updates — Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m. Join Nancy Lombard from the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging for a presentation about recent updates and changes to Medicare for 2020. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Collette Tours Presents — Thursday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. Join Collette Tours for an informative presentation about their upcoming 2020 overnight trips on Imperial Cities and Pacific Northwest and California. Refreshments will be served. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Art Expo — The second annual Art Expo will take place at the Center at Priscilla Place on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. Meet and greet with the art instructors and students and view their work, some available for sale. Refreshments will be served by Sunrise Senior Living.

Author Talk with Brien Brown —Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. Connecticut author, Brien Brown, returns to the Center for a discussion on his new book The Fourth Son. The Fourth Son is a work of historical fiction following the young son of a French noble family from France into colonial America. RSVP.

Cooking Demo — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. Join St. Joseph's Center, Chef Ed Hutwagner, for an exciting cooking demonstration of Pumpkin Risotto with Fig and Asiago Cheese. RSVP.