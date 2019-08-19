Senior News

Trumbull Senior Center Trumbull Senior Center Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Senior News 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Town has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5135.

August

Elder Law Discussion — Attorney Lyn Eliovson, from Eliovson & Tenore Law Offices, will present a round table discussion about elder law Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-5199.

Lunch and Movie — Apollo 11 documentary, Friday, Aug. 23, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. In this documentary, never-before-seen footage will be shown of NASA’s first mission to the moon. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Monthly Birthday Party — Come celebrate August birthdays Friday, Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by Maplewood Senior Living. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Bingo and 50/50 Raffle — Friday, Aug. 30, 1 p.m. Ten games played. $1 for the first two cards. Two cards for $1 special. All cash prizes. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199. Sponsored by Maplewood Senior Living and Right at Home.

September

Annual Senior Picnic — Hosted by the Trumbull Rotary Club. Thursday, Sept. 12 at noon.

Seniors are invited to a free picnic under a tent on the Town Hall Green. Opportunity for fellowship and a free. RSVP. Sign up is required.

Caregiver Support Group —Monday, Sept. 16; Monday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. Join this group and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. RSVP.

Wellness Talk with Michiko — Friday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. Join Michiko, a Rite Aid Wellness Ambassador, for a Wellness Talk about oral health. Call to RSVP or for more information.

Senior Medicare Patrol — Monday, Sept. 9, 2:30 p.m. Join Lisa Alhabal, SMP Coordinator and CHOICES Counselor with Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, for an informative presentation discussing the latest Medicare scams and fraud prevention. Call to RSVP or for more information.

Know How To Go — Mobility Resources, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. Join Meg Haffner, Regional Mobility Manager with the Kennedy Center, to discuss local transportation resources such as the Regional Mobility Taxi Voucher Program. RSVP. Transportation is available.

Veterans Benefits Screening — Tuesday, Sept. 17, 12:30 p.m. Ramon Agusto, from Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, returns to screen Veterans and their surviving spouses for all Veteran’s benefits. Bring your discharge papers. Membership is not required. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. AARP will present their Safe Drivers Course. $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Checks only; you will pay the instructor the day of the class. RSVP.

How To Properly Communicate with Your Doctor — Wednesday, Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m. Join Marcie Carlson, MSW, LCSW, from Bayada Home Health Care, for an informative presentation about the importance of properly communicating with your physicians and being your own healthcare advocate. Call to RSVP or for more information.

Upcoming Program — Mlima’s Tale at the Westport Country Playhouse, Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. Payment due Friday, Sept. 27. $32, checks only; written out to Westport Country Playhouse. From the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Ruined and Sweat. Mlima’s Tale is a powerful, theatrical fable about a magnificent and beloved Kenyan elephant named Mlima hunted for his coveted ivory tusks. Playwright Lynn Nottage recently made the list of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2019. Transportation available. Maximum 20 seats on the bus. To RSVP, please sign up and pay at the front desk.