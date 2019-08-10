Senior News

The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursdays until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for events, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The center provides transportation for medical, social and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe and Shelton. To schedule a ride, contact Ashley Grace a 203-452-5137.

Lunch and Learn: Reverse Mortgages — Atlantic Home Loans hosts a presentation about reverse mortgages Tuesday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided and a raffle will be drawn. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Bar Balance Class — Jeff Ciolino of Lifelong Therapeutics will be presenting and leading an interactive Bar Balance class and discussing the benefits of stretching and balance exercises Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m. Light snacks, beverages, and goody bags will be provided by Sunrise of Fairfield. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Women and the Civil War — Connecticut Author Brien Brown talks about women and the Civil War Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

White House Memories — Alan Devalerio, a former White House butler gives inside details about the preparations involved in White House entertaining, and how it has evolved over the years from FDR to the present Tuesday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Elder Law Discussion — Attorney Lyn Eliovson, from Eliovson & Tenore Law Offices, will present a round table discussion about elder law Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-5199.

Lunch and Movie — Apollo 11 documentary, Friday, Aug. 23, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. In this documentary, never-before-seen footage will be shown of NASA’s first mission to the moon. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Monthly Birthday Party — Come celebrate August birthdays Friday, Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by Maplewood Senior Living. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Bingo and 50/50 Raffle — Friday, Aug. 30, 1 p.m. Ten games played. $1 for the first two cards. Two cards for $1 special. All cash prizes. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199. Sponsored by Maplewood Senior Living and Right at Home.