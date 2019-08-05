Senior Men’s Club Board golf winners

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of July 31 was played in extremely hot and muggy weather at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Mickey Madigan with an 84.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had Jim Peloquin in first place with a net 66, Mickey Madigan finished in second with a 67 and third place went to Mark Ryan with a 67. Jerry Gregory took fourth with a 67, George Leka had a 68 for fifth place and Dick Wilsey had a 69 for sixth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had the winner, Bob Vagnini in first place with a net 55 (a career round best). Second place went to John DiBella with a 61, third place went to Bob Wolfe with a 64, finishing fourth with 64 was Ammar Amirouche and in fifth place was Phil Caliendo with a 66.

Jim Baum was the closest to the pin on hole No. 3 at 6 feet.

The closest to the pin on hole No. 17 was Jim Brodie at 2 feet 6 inches.