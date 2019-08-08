Senior Discount Program for residents

The Town of Trumbull has announced the Senior Discount Program for Trumbull residents 65+.

The program’s purpose is to increase patronage at our local establishments, many of which are Trumbull owned and managed, while at the same time offering an incentive for our senior residents to shop and eat locally.

The Directory can be found online at http://bit.ly/seniordiscountprogram.

Any interested Trumbull business that would like to participate can contact Mary Isaac: mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.