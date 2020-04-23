Senior Center working with residents in need

The Senior Center, located at 23 Priscilla Place, is closed to the public. Staff are regularly monitoring the phone lines to assist residents with their needs.

When you call and if you get a voicemail, leave a message and your call will be returned.

For residents needing rides to doctor appointments, the Senior Center is working with GBT for single passenger roundtrip assistance. Make sure your doctor’s office has not cancelled that appointment before scheduling transportation.

For more information, call 203-452-5199.