  • Spring Meadows Trumbull, is utilizing Skype or FaceTime to communicate with loved ones during this difficult time. They even have some family members visiting the old fashioned way. Pictured is Kristin Kelly surprising her grandparents, Jack and Mary Kelly with a visit, sending love and encouragement Photo: Contributed Photo

Photo: Contributed Photo