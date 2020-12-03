Senators press for action on veterans home outbreak

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Senate Democrats are pressing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to address a COVID-19 outbreak at the New Hampshire Veterans Home that has left 15 residents dead.

Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy and Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, both of Manchester, sent a letter to the governor Thursday saying they are deeply disturbed by what they view as a lack of action at the 250-bed nursing home in Tilton.

Since the virus was first detected at the home Nov. 10, 53 residents and 64 staff members have tested positive, and 15 veterans have died.

The senators called for the implementation of a plan to prevent further spread of the virus, address staffing shortages and ensure the availability of personal protective equipment.

“The staff at the New Hampshire Veterans Home are risking their health and safety simply to do their jobs and care for our veterans,” they wrote. “This is unacceptable.”

Sununu's office said he did take immediate action when the facility saw its first case, requesting help from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“An infection control team along with five additional medical personnel have been dispatched to assist the Veterans Home and review best practices,” the office said in a statement. “The Commandant and her team are doing a phenomenal job and should be applauded for their incredible efforts during this very challenging time.”

The outbreak at the veterans home is one of a dozen active outbreaks at long-term care facilities around the state.

In other coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 22,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 566 cases announced Wednesday. Nine additional deaths were announced, bringing the total to 537. There are currently 162 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 340 on Nov. 17 to 483 on Dec. 1.