Senate passes Noem's proposal to streamline county zoning

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Friday passed Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to overhaul the decision-making for county zoning that would pave the way for permitting for feedlots and other projects.

The Republican governor has pitched the bill as bolstering economic growth in the state by making the process more predictable and fair, but opponents say it cuts people who would object to feedlots or other projects out of the decision-making process.

Her proposal would get rid of stringent vote requirements for permits in some counties, stipulating that those counties cannot require a two-thirds majority vote to have a permit approved. The bill would also make it more difficult to appeal decisions once they are made.

Noem has put her presence behind the bill in recent days, watching over Friday's debate from the gallery of the Senate and testifying at its committee hearing earlier in the week. At a press conference before the vote on Friday, she touted her efforts in this legislative session to cut “red tape" through a series of bills that she said “put people over paperwork.”

But Democrats in the Senate argued the zoning bill does just the opposite.

“It basically eliminates any meaningful right of the public to object, of the public to participate, of the public to challenge,” said Sen. Craig Kennedy, a Yankton Democrat.

The proposal gives people 21 days to appeal a permit decision, limits the people who can appeal a decision only to those who can show they would be particularly affected by the project. It would also require a two-thirds majority vote of the permitting board to overturn a permit and says that courts can make people who sue over the permits and lose pay courts costs and attorney's fees .

Proponents say that feedlots and other projects have been endlessly delayed by “frivolous” lawsuits.

Kennedy's home county of Yankton has been the center of bitter disputes over permitting feedlots. He said the conflict represents a split between rural farmers and city-dwellers.

Opponents to the feedlots object to the air and water pollution, as well as health risks like asthma for those who live near industrial farming operations that can house thousands of animals.

Sen. Josh Klumb, a Republican from Mount Vernon, said there are two feedlots within a mile of his farm, but technology that controls the manure and stench has prevented it from becoming an issue.

Several other Republicans broke with their party to vote against the bill. Lawmakers were divided on whether the proposal would erode “local control.”

Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, said the bill represented state government trying to come up with a solution for something that has been a problem in a few counties.

Noem pointed out that the bill does not touch county zoning standards, it only standardizes the decision and appeal process.

Sen. Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, said it gives local control by making the process more objective. Counties could determine a checklist for permits, then follow those for every permit application. He said it would take the “personal element” out of permit decisions because county officials have been subject to aggressive lobbying by their friends and neighbors.

The House will consider the bill next.