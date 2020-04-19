Senate candidate Romanoff wins spot in Democratic primary

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and former Colorado state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff has earned a spot in the June 30 Democratic primary that will choose a challenger to incumbent GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.

Backed by progressive Democrats, Romanoff won an overwhelming majority of votes at a party assembly Saturday that was conducted remotely because of the coronavirus, The Denver Post reported.

Romanoff will likely face two-term Gov. John Hickenlooper at the primary. Hickenlooper petitioned his way onto the primary ballot.

Saturday’s assembly vote eliminated candidates Stephany Rose Spaulding, a university professor, and Erik Underwood, a onetime Republican who worked for former Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. George Voinovich.

Three other candidates who say the coronavirus pandemic thwarted their efforts to petition onto the primary ballot are contemplating legal action, the Post reported.

Gardner, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has been considered vulnerable in his re-election bid as Colorado has become reliably Democratic under Trump.