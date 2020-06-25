Senate candidate Brown meets CEP thresholds

Bridgeport Councilman Marcus Brown won the endorsement of the Democratic party over incumbent State Senator Marilyn Moore during a nominating convention for the 22nd State Senatorial district Tuesday night.

Marcus Brown, the endorsed Democratic candidate for State Senate in the 22nd District, today announced that he has met the Citizens Election Program’s (CEP) qualifying thresholds. Brown raised over $17,400 from more than 400 contributors — 325 of whom are from Bridgeport, Trumbull, and Monroe.

Over 80 percent of the contributions were $50 or less. Brown is the only candidate in the race to have met the requirements to receive public funding.

“This campaign is powered by people across the 22nd District, and I am proud to have such overwhelming support,” said Brown. “This campaign is funded by grassroots supporters, including teachers, students, nurses, clerical workers, and so many more. As our campaign continues to gain momentum, it’s clear that the people of Trumbull, Bridgeport, and Monroe are ready for a change in representation. We need a leader in Hartford who will fight for the education funding our schools desperately need, ensure the wealthy finally pay their fair share, get small businesses the support they need, and create sustainable, well-paying jobs in our community. I’m honored to have the support of so many as we look to Primary Day in August.”

Brown is a lifelong resident of Bridgeport and currently serves as president pro-tempore of the Bridgeport City Council. On the City Council, Brown led the charge to investigate the WPCA’s predatory foreclosure practices, which resulted in structural reforms and a moratorium on foreclosures.