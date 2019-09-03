Sen. Taylor formally announces run for Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — State Sen. Lena Taylor has formally launched her run for mayor of Milwaukee.

Taylor made her announcement Tuesday in front of her Milwaukee home. The 53-year-old lawyer was first elected to the state Assembly in a special election in April 2003 and was elected to the state Senate the following year.

She has been critical of Milwaukee's current mayor, Tom Barrett, saying he's out of touch with voters on job creation, racial issues and the city's health department. Taylor ran against Scott Walker in 2008 when he was elected Milwaukee County executive. She lost that race, but carried the City of Milwaukee by 5,000 votes.

Barrett has not formally announced that he will seek re-election in 2020. Alderman Tony Zielinski previously announced plans to run for mayor.