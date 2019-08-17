Sen. Markey faces 2 challengers; now some pushing for a 3rd

BOSTON (AP) — Some Massachusetts voters see Sen. Edward Markey as potentially vulnerable to a primary challenge, and one group is even trying to persuade U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy to run for his seat.

Markey has represented Massachusetts in Congress for decades — first in the House before winning Democrat John Kerry's former Senate seat in 2013 — but the state saw an incumbent lose just last year as Democrats elected more women and minorities.

Markey already has two declared primary challengers, and now a group has launched a bid to draft Kennedy. The congressman has said he doesn't want the seat.

Markey's office said the senator is running for re-election regardless of who enters the race.