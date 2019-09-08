Sen. Blumenthal: NFL must take domestic violence seriously

Senator Richard Blumenthal addresses the Vigil for School Safety and an End to Gun Violence at Latham Park in Stamford, Conn. on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Senator Richard Blumenthal addresses the Vigil for School Safety and an End to Gun Violence at Latham Park in Stamford, Conn. on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sen. Blumenthal: NFL must take domestic violence seriously 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pressing National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell to take incidents of domestic violence and sexual assault among players seriously.

The Connecticut Democrat sent a letter to Goodell on Thursday as the NFL season begins. The New England Patriots play their first game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Blumenthal is pressing the NFL to provide detailed information about what he called the league's "rationale for providing a mere six-game suspension for players found to have committed a domestic violence or sexual assault offense."

Blumenthal also wants to know whether the League screens potential players to ensure individuals with a history of domestic violence are not recruited.

Blumenthal wrote Goodell last year to urge the NFL to provide more information on its handling of domestic violence cases.